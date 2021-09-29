Mexico repatriates migrants to Haiti

Thousands of people – many from Haiti – are currently waiting in the US-Mexico border area and hoping for asylum. But both the United States and Mexico are on a difficult migration path.

Villahermosa (dpa) – After the deportation of many Haitians from the United States, Mexico also began returning migrants from Haiti to their countries of origin.

A first flight from the city of Villahermosa, in the southeast, brought 70 Haitians, including 13 minors, to Port-au-Prince, the capital of the Caribbean state, according to Mexican immigration authorities . This is the start of voluntary “humanitarian returns” in consultation with the Haitian authorities. The returnees were located in different parts of central and southern Mexico.

Until a few days ago, around 15,000 migrants had gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on the border with Mexico. Most of them were Haitians, many of whom had migrated to the South American countries of Chile and Brazil years ago. Due to the discrimination and lack of prospects there, but also because of the hope of being able to enter the country under new US President Joe Biden, they traveled north.

An aggressive pushback of migrants by US border guards on horses on the Rio Grande border river has sparked international outrage. Meanwhile, US authorities have cleared the temporary camp below the bridge and deported over 4,000 Haitians – without letting them seek asylum. Thousands of other Haitians have returned to Mexico to avoid deportation. In addition, tens of thousands of migrants – including many Haitians – are stranded in southern Mexico because Mexican soldiers prevent them from continuing on to the United States. Some have applied for asylum in Mexico.

Bitter misery, gang violence and political chaos reign in Haiti. President Jovenel Moïse was shot dead in his residence in early July, and more than 2,200 people were killed in an earthquake in mid-August.