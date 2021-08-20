Mexico | Storm Grace is regaining power

(Cancun) After Grace crosses Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and then degraded to a tropical storm, Grace must continue her advance in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen again, and then touch the Mexican coast a second time to the American Hurricane Monitoring Center (NHC).

Grace hit land near the resort of Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coast on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane on a scale of up to 5. The planes were on the ground and the tourists were forced to spend the night in special accommodations.

After having lost its intensity, the storm is now moving further north, with wind speeds of an estimated 110 km / h.

“The phenomenon should regain the strength of a hurricane this morning,” NHC said on Friday, putting the Mexican mainland coast from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo on hurricane alert.

At 5 a.m., the storm was about 345 kilometers northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and was heading for fishing villages and tourist resorts at a speed of 25 km / h.

“Measures to protect human life and property must be completed quickly,” said the NHC.

Heavy rains with flash floods, possible mudslides and significant waves on the coasts are expected in the region, the NHC said, indicating that waves and dangerous currents could persist at sea on Saturday and Sunday.

“Arès has [de nouveau] Landed, Grace should falter quickly as she approaches the mountains of central Mexico, ”the center said.

The hurricane hit the Yucatan Peninsula without killing anyone, said Carlos Joaquin, governor of Quintana Roo state. He said water and electricity had been returned to the state.

Members of the National Guard remove fallen branches from a street in Merida on August 19.

Quintana Roo was put on alert and, according to authorities, had evacuated more than 6,000 tourists and residents to emergency shelters in this sparsely populated area.

Cancun Airport, a very tourist destination, canceled nearly 100 flights on Wednesday. Rotations resumed the next day while the ports were still closed, Joaquin said on Twitter.

Local environmental agency workers repair a sea turtle egg sanctuary on Cancun Beach after Hurricane Grace hit the Yucatan Peninsula on August 19, 2021.

In the city of Tulum, where employees cleaned up fallen branches and other debris, there was no major damage to property.

“The fear is behind us and luckily everything went well,” says Sandra Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Argentine tourist visiting Cancun. Unused to such phenomena, she admits to being concerned. “I was afraid the hurricane would overwhelm us,” she says.

Cuts, little damage

The electricity was cut off preventively in the region, which affects almost 150,000 users, said Joaquin. But on Thursday evening, the Federal Electricity Commission said 63% of the homes affected in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan have been restored to electricity.

Cancun’s hotel zone was largely deserted at dawn. Heavy rains and winds caused some damage to the beaches which experienced heavy waves.

In the neighboring state of Yucatan, the hurricane uprooted several trees and damaged some more fragile buildings in the city of Valladolid, according to images released by local authorities.