Mexico | The criminalization of abortion, which the Supreme Court considers unconstitutional

(Mexico City) The Mexican Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously declared the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 4:31 pm

This unanimous vote paves the way for access to abortion for women across the country.

“This is another step in the historic struggle for equality [des femmes], Dignity and the full exercise of their rights, “declared the President of the Court, Arturo Zaldivar.

From now on it will not be possible to prosecute a woman who has aborted in the cases confirmed by this Tribunal without violating the criteria of the Tribunal and the Constitution.

The court met in plenary for two days to review the constitutionality of articles of the Criminal Code of Coahuila State, northern Mexico, that punish women who perform abortions with prison terms of up to three years.

These articles were unanimously declared unconstitutional by the ten judges present, which establishes a case law for the courts of the country.

A legal source stated that this ruling is indeed national in scope, as it gives women who live in states where abortion is criminal offense access to abortion through judicial decision.

PHOTO GUSTAVO COUNT MALDONADO, REUTERS

Catholics protest the Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalize abortion.

“The woman has to ask [aux services de santé] perform the abortion, and if they refuse, she can appear before a judge and appeal. The judge will now have the power to order an abortion, ”said Alex Alí Méndez, constitutional lawyer and expert on abortion issues.

A third consequence of the Supreme Court ruling, the lawyer added, is that it will be a tool for women jailed for abortion to regain their freedom.

Mexico is a federal state where states are autonomous in passing their laws, but can be appealed to invalidate if they violate Supreme Court rulings that make the case law, such as this one.

Mexico City decriminalized abortions up to 12 weeks gestation in 2007, and they are performed for free in city hall clinics, regardless of whether women live in other neighborhoods or not.

Oaxaca, Veracruz, and Hidalgo are other states that have decriminalized abortion up to 12 weeks of gestation.