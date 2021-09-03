Mezcal Market- Growth Opportunities by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Mezcal is a distilled alcoholic spirit manufactured from the agave plant, which is native to Mexico. It has a distinctive and smoky flavour. There are 30 varieties of agave plant from which mezcal can be processed and manufactured.The North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the mezcal industry during 2017. The growing demand for mezcal and the rising export of mezcal products from Mexico drive the growth of the mezcal market in the US and other countries in the Americas. Moreover, the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores also fuel the region`s contribution to the growth of the global mezcal market.

The prime objective of this Mezcal report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: El Jolgorio, Ilegal Mezcal, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Rey Campero, Tlacolula Distillery, William Grant & Sons

The global Mezcal market was valued at 192.18 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.38% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Joven

Reposado

Anejo

By Applications:

Wedding

Cocktail Party

Backyard BBQ

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

