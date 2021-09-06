mHealth Market Report, Trends, Size, Demand, Leading Companies and Opportunities 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “mHealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mHealth market exhibited strong growth in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 1.95 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

mHealth or mobile health refers to the concept that enables individuals to capture their own health data using mobile technology, such as smartphones, tablets and other wireless devices. It helps improve health outcomes, healthcare services, and health research by providing personal digital assistance to patients. This reduces the health information gap as the system ensures data collection remotely and optimizes programs and policies.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global mHealth market is primarily driven by the growing penetration of smartphones and the internet. The growing mobile phone networks offering higher data transmission speed and cheaper and more powerful handsets transform the way health services and information are accessed, delivered, and managed. Besides this, the increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension are also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various nations are investing in mHealth to strengthen health systems and achieve health-related development goals. Moreover, several companies are developing mobile applications that assist patients in keeping track of their health. For instance, the introduction of the internet-based repository CURE ID, launched by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), offers the experience of treating infectious diseases through smartphones or websites.

mHealth Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global mHealth market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

Omron HealthCare Inc. (OMRON Corporation)

Airstrip Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mHealth market on the basis of component, service, participants and region.

Breakup by Component:

Wearables Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucometer Pulse Oximeter Neurological Monitors Others

mHealth Apps Medical Apps Fitness Apps



Breakup by Service:

Monitoring Services

Diagnosis Services

Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services

Treatment Services

Others

Breakup by Participants:

mHealth Application Companies

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Hospitals

Health Insurance Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

