mHealth Solutions Market: Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter), Apps, Services – Global Forecast to 2025

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 213.6 billion by 2025 from USD 50.82 billion in 2020, at a high CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.The growing adoption of smartphones, increasing penetration of 3G/4G networks, increasing utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases, rising focus on cost containment in healthcare delivery, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the increasing demand for home healthcare services are some of the key factors driving the greater uptake of mobile technologies among both patients and healthcare professionals.

The prominent players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Apple, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix, Inc. (US), Withings S.A. (France), and iHealth Labs, Inc. (US).

“Based on product and service, the mHealth apps segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.”

In 2019, the mHealth apps segment accounted for the largest share of the mHealth solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing penetration of smartphones and healthcare apps and the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases across the globe (coupled with the effective utilization of apps in chronic disease management).

“By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

In 2019, North America dominated the mHealth solutions market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America in the mHealth solutions market can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; increasing utilization of connected devices & mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases; development & adoption of innovative technologies; and rising government initiatives.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type : Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation : C-level: 45%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 25%

: C-level: 45%, Director-level: 30%, and Others: 25% By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the mHealth Solutions market and aims at estimating the current size and future growth potential based on various segments, such as product& service and region. It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market companies as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic players, and emerging players. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the leading players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

