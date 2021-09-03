MICE Industry Market 2021 : Detailed Overview of Present and Future Industry Trends till 2029 With Major Key Manufacturer Such As Maritz, BI Worldwide, Ltd., ITA Group, Inc., One10, LLC

MICE Industry Market 2021 Snapshot:

StraitsResearch has Published a brand-new market research study report on the MICE Industry Market. This industry report incorporates inclusive market analysis about the likelihoods that have emerged as a result of this COVID-19 pandemic. What’s more, it gives key insights into the creative tactics which are used by leading business vendors amidst the pandemic duration.

Virtual and hybrid events are viewed as a possible alternative in the current situation. They provide financial benefits where companies are seriously trying to cut costs and removes the logistical and financial barriers, expanding the audiences as well. Although COVID-19 was initially noted in the APAC countries of China and South Korea, reports suggest that China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore will regain normalization relatively faster than their western counterparts.

The report provides bits of knowledge with respect to the developments and developments in innovations that affect the extension of the MICE Industry market. Further, it expects the opportunity of troubles and limitations the business is likely going to look all through the going with not many years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Customers and Companies around the globe have changed significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020, among which the raised adoption of technologically advanced products. Owing to Covid-19 mainstream of the market was closed, and to reach major customer groups, firms have moved to the digital model to sustain in the competitive business landscape.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the MICE Industry market on the basis of Segments and Regions. The report contains detailed information regarding the major key factors and restraints promoting the growth of the MICE Industry market, such as key drivers, restraints, challenges, scope, and opportunities. A detailed study of the key industry vendors has been done to offer insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product growths, acquisition, and recent developments related to the market.

Report Segmentation Details:

By Type, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions

Recent Development:

As per the World Trade Organization, global international tourist arrivals could decline 20–30% by 2020 and result in a loss of USD 50 billion.

In August 2019, Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) lately planned an event to increase the growth in business tourism and upsurges the brand promotion.

MICE Industry Market Regional Overview Includes:

⦿ North America: (Mexico, United States, and Canada)

⦿ Asia-Pacific: (China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Korea, Japan, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⦿ Europe: (UK, Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, Russia)

⦿ South America: (Brazil)

⦿ The Middle East and Africa: (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Vendors Covered in the Report as follows:

Maritz, BI Worldwide, Ltd., ITA Group, Inc., One10, LLC, Meetings and Incentives Worldwide (M&IW), Creative Group, Inc., ACCESS Destination Service, 360 Destination Group, CSI DMC, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM, Capita Travel, BCD Group, Ci Events, ATPI Ltd, Conference Care Ltd, The Freeman Company, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

