Mice Model Market [2021 to 2027]: Influence Of Industry Giants | By Top 10 Players -Genoway, Horizon Discovery, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Harbour Antibodies, Trans Genic

Mice models have been widely employed in pre-clinical development by many research institutions and biopharmaceutical businesses as a result of the present pandemic scenario and the need to create treatments and vaccines. Apart from COVID-19, there has been a significant drop in the use of mice in drug development as many countries have been in lockdown and have suspended trades, implemented travel restrictions, and so on, resulting in a drop in market capitalizations of major companies around the world, as well as a drop in industrial production and pre-clinical trials, all of which will have a negative impact on the mark.

The mice model market is expected to increase due to factors such as rising demand for customized treatment, increasing mouse model innovation, and a growing pipeline of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms. CRISPR-Cas9 is the most popular mouse model technology, accounting for the majority of the market. With its simplicity, flexibility, and effectiveness, CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology has significantly reduced the time and effort required to create these changed alleles. In just a few weeks, scientists were able to produce knockout, conditional alleles, or animals with single-point mutations that mimicked those found in human patients.

Mice Model Industry – Segmentation:

Mice Model industry -By Application:



Cancer Research

Inflammation Of The Research

Diabetes Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Other

Mice Model industry – By Product:

Inbred

Knockout

Hybrid

While North America continues to dominate the global mice model market, the APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to a large patient pool, particularly in rural/remote areas with limited healthcare access, an aging population, and a rising burden of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. China presents attractive growth possibilities for mouse model market participants in the APAC region. Large population base and growing patient pool with chronic conditions necessitating substantial treatment for disease prevention, development in biological research due to large government financing, and well-established research facilities in the country all pave the way for massive market potential.

