Michel Barnier wants to become President of France in 2022 | Free press

Paris (AP) – Former EU commissioner and chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wants to run for the center-right Les Républicains party in France’s 2022 presidential election.

The 70-year-old announced it on French television. “There are difficult and serious times ahead of us,” Barnier told TF1. “I have the right to be the president of a reconciled France.

Barnier had already officially announced in December that he would be brought back into French politics – but so far the words have not been followed by concrete action. In order to be able to lead the party of former presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy – formerly known as UMP and now renamed Les Républicains – at the top of the candidates in the spring 2022 elections, Barnier would first have to win against the party. internal. competition in the primaries.

The politician, who has experience in diplomacy, was appointed the European Union’s chief negotiator for negotiations with the UK after the British voted to leave the EU in 2016. During almost interminable rounds with British negotiators, he notably accepted the exit treaty from the EU, which entered into force in 2019. In January of this year, he was appointed “special adviser” to the president of the European Commission , Ursula von der Leyen. Before his career in Brussels, Barnier was, among other things, French Minister for Foreign Affairs.