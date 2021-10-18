Micro Modular PLC Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2030

Global Micro Modular Plc Market: Introduction

The micro modular PLC is one of the type of modular PLC, which is also known as rack-mounted units that allows multiple expansions of the PLC system. Manufacturers of the PLC developed smaller PLCs to suits for smaller or light duty applications.

This micro modular PLC is commonly used in small control or automation systems like amusement rides, smart industry solutions, and among others. The micro modular PLC market growth is driven by factors such as the smaller size of PLCs, greater flexibility, ease of programming, and increasing need for compact automation solutions.

Global Micro Modular Plc Market: Segmentation

Based on the Product Type Hardware

Software Based on the Components Central Processing Unit

Power Supply

Input/Output (I/O)

Others Based on the End-use Industry Power Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical & Fertilizer Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Global Micro Modular Plc Market: Dynamics

Globally, the increase in the number of smart factories creating demand for compact and flexible automation solutions. Most of the smart factories prefer smaller devices that have the same functionality as the large devices. This is expected to create the demand for micro modular PLC for various compact automation solutions in diversified industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, chemical, and power industry.

Moreover, increasing the requirement of automation solutions in home & building is anticipated to upsurge the demand for micro modular PLC in the upcoming years. Additionally, integration of micro PLCs with human-machine interface (HMI) is one of the noticeable factor which is creating a lucrative opportunity for the demand of micro modular PLC. However, high initial cost as compared to fixed PLC is anticipated to hinder the growth of global micro modular PLC market over the forecast period.

Global Micro Modular Plc Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global micro modular PLC market. The Asia Pacific is expected to follow by the North America region owing to the rapid industrialization coupled with the increasing manufacturing units in the region.

At the country level, China and India are anticipated to show growth momentum in the Asia Pacific region. Latin America is witnessing positive growth in the micro modular PLC market. Japan is a developed and matured market showing significant growth for the micro modular PLC market. Europe is anticipated to follow the Asia Pacific region and estimated to follow the same trend in the forecast year.

Middle East & Africa is estimated to have a significantly low share in the global micro modular PLC market. However, growing commercialization and industrialization in the Middle East & Africa expected to positively the drive micro modular PLC market.

Global Micro Modular Plc Market: Key Market Participants

Manufacturers are undergoing mergers & acquisition, and product launch to enhance their market position. For instance, in July 2017, ABB Limited has announced the acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), an independent provider of product- and software-based open-architecture solutions for factory automation, intending to strengthen its market position.

In May 2016, IDEC Corporation launched Microsmart FC6A PLUS, a micro PLC with up to 2,060 I/O capacity. This product is well suited for chemicals, oil & gas, packaging, solar, and food & beverage industries.

Some of the key players involved in the micro modular PLC market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth AG, ABB Limited, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Leroy Automation, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the micro modular PLC market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to micro modular PLC market segments such as product type, components, and end use industry type.

