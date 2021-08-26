Microbial Air Sampler Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2021-2028) | Spectrex Corp., Cherwell Laboratories, Aerosol Devices Inc., and bioMerieux SA

The microbial air sampler market is expected to grow from US$ 227.69 million in 2021 to US$ 402.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

A microbial air sampler is a device for examining microbiological particles in the air or in a controlled environment. A microbial air sampler works by forcing air into or onto a collection media for a specific period. The obtained culture is then incubated, and the presence of the microbe in the air is assessed qualitatively and quantitatively. It can be used for microbiological air examination during microbiological contamination inspections in clean rooms and hygienically sensitive production areas, as well as on various equipment used in the food industry.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Microbial Air Sampler Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape.

The microbial air sampler market, based on product, is segmented into portable microbial air sampler, desktop microbial air sampler, and accessories. The portable microbial air sampler segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A portable microbial air sampler is used in active monitoring to drive air into or onto its collection medium for a specific period of time. As portable air samplers are moved and used in a variety of situations with varying levels of microbiological contamination, there is a risk of cross-contamination from higher to low contaminated environments.

Key companies Included in Microbial Air Sampler Market:- Aerosol Devices Inc., ORUM INTERNATIONAL, Aquaria Srl, Cantium Scientific Limited, Cherwell Laboratories, Multitech Enviro Analytical LLP, Spectrex Corp., Munro Instruments Limited, MERCK KGaA, and bioMerieux SA

Microbial Air Sampler Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

