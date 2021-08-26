Microbial Identification Market Is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand Growth With Top Key Players

Microbial identification is the process of identifying harmful bacteria and fungi that can contaminate raw materials, manufacturing facilities, and branded products. Accurate and definitive identification of microorganisms is important for disease diagnosis and infection treatment. Bacterial identification is widely used throughout manufacturing facilities, clinical settings, and environmental research. Our statistical data in this report is limited to monitoring equipment.

Key players in global microbial identification include Biomérieux Sa, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biolog Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., MIDI Inc., Qiagen NV, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Tiandiren There is this. Europe is the largest consumer region with a consumption market share of nearly 36%, including Biotech, Hengxing Tech, Hangzhou Binhe Microorgan, Bioyong Tech, Scenker and Huizhou Sunshine Bio. North America is the second largest place of consumption after Europe, with a market share of 34%.

Based on product and service type, the consumables market is segmented into panels/ID cards and media, kits and other consumables. Panels/ID cards and media accounted for the largest share of the consumables segment. Panels, ID cards and media allow for quick and easy identification of microorganisms and are key factors driving market growth.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into five technological segments: mass spectrometry, PCR, flow cytometry, microscopy, and other microbial identification technologies.

On the basis of end user, the microbiological identification market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks. pharmaceutical companies and CROs; food manufacturing companies; beverage manufacturing companies; and other end users.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing incidence and frequency of epidemics, technological advances, increasing food safety concerns, and increasing government initiatives and funding to detect and control antimicrobial resistant species. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the United States, China, India and many major European countries. As most of these countries are major manufacturers of tools and consumables used for microbial identification, the epidemic and nationwide lockdowns have reduced sales of these products. This has had a negative impact on the microbiological identification market. However, the market is expected to recover within the next 1-2 years.

Emerging economies are expected to focus on the growth of the microbiological identification market. The Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America regions are relatively untapped markets for microbiological identification companies compared to Europe and North America. Accordingly, the governments of several Asian countries are supporting the development of the microbial identification market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market, followed by Europe. Technological advances in microbial identification, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, growing concerns about food safety and the presence of prominent players are major drivers of the North American market.

