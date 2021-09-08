Microfluidics Market 2020-2027 is Flourishing worldwide with Fludigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc.

The Microfluidics market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million in 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Microfluidics involves various systems that can process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometers. It is an emerging technology having a wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics, and information technology. This technology is widely used in techniques such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, and PCR amplification. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in disease research and diagnosis. The rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and innovation in microfluidics products are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global microfluidics market.

Microfluidics Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

Fludigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Microfluidics Market – by Product

Devices

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Micropumps

Microneedles

Other Products

Microfluidics Market – by Material

PDMS

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials

Microfluidics Market – by Application

In Vitro Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for Microfluidics Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Microfluidics growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics, the chapter includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces; namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Microfluidics Market. It explains the various participants, including software & platform vendors, system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of Microfluidics.

Further, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profile, product picture and specifications with price, revenue, gross margin, and contact information.

