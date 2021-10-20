Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Mid-Size Pharmaceutical is among the three categories of pharmaceutical industry. The global pharmaceutical industry is segmented on the basis of their revenue, therapy area, R&D expenditure, reach etc. The mid-sized pharmaceutical companies are those companies which have their revenue in range of US$ 1 billion to US$ 10 billion. Mid-size pharmaceutical emphasize on generic drug development and development of rare disease therapies.

The key market drivers for Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Includes, rising geriatric population across the globe along with increased prevalence of chronic disorders. Moreover, increased urbanization, increased government expenditures on healthcare sector are also expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, need for development of novel therapies is also expected to drive market growth during forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market:

Daiichi Sankyo

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Les Laboratories Servier

Sun Pharmaceutical

Endo International

Mallinckrodt

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

The Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as, prescription drugs and OTC drugs. And on the basis of application the market is segmented as, hospital, clinics, drug store, E- commerce.

