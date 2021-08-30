Middle East and Africa Aesthetic and Cosmetic Surgery Devices Market Analysis 2021 to 2028 GC Aesthetics, HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, LABORATOIRES ARION, Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh Middle East and Africa Aesthetic and Cosmetic Surgery Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 66.42 million by 2028. Growing geriatric population and rising per capita income are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market in the forecast period.

The aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is growing tremendously across the globe due to the growing geriatric population across globe. The presence of wide range of aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices products is satisfying the need of the surgeons during aesthetic & cosmetic surgery. The increased technological advancement leads to increased product launch by key market players of the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market.

The major players covered in the report are:

Allergan (A Subsidiary of abbvie INC. GC Aesthetics HANSBIOMED CO. LTD LABORATOIRES ARION Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh Sientra, Inc. Silimed Stryker Integra Lifesciences, Lipoelastic A.S

Middle East and Africa Aesthetic & Cosmetic Surgery Devices Market, By Type

(Breast Implant/Mammary Implants, Implants for the Body and Custom Made Implants), Raw Material (Polymers, Metals and Biomaterials)

End User

(Clinics, Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Pharmacies)

Country

(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

Advancement in healthcare infrastructure in developed as well as developing country is anticipated to bolster the further aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market growth. Devices/product recall by the regulatory authorities for patient health safety concerns such as inaccuracy of device, display error are few of the major concerns that acts as a restraint in the growth of the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market. Favourable labour cost and increased developments in the developing countries makes the emerging markets as an opportunity for the growth of the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market. Regulation policy and increasing risks associated with the procedure are acting as challenge for hampering the demand of the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market.

The aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Middle East and Africa Aesthetic & Cosmetic Surgery Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of the type, raw material, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is segmented into breast implant/mammary implants, implants for the body and custom made implants. In 2021, breast implant/mammary implants segment is dominating the market due to the rising prevalence and incidence of breast cancer across the globe.

On the basis of raw material, the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is segmented into polymers, metals and biomaterials. In 2021, polymers segment is dominating the market due to the rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand of various polymer aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices.

On the basis of end user, the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, dermatology clinics and others. In 2021, hospitals segment is dominating the market as it provides patients with the best and accessible healthcare services.

On the basis of distribution channel, the aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market is segmented into direct tender and retail pharmacies. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating the market because direct tender holds the largest market share along with the highest CAGR because most of the service providers buy the devices from manufacturers and it is noticed that revenue from direct sales is higher, so it is influential as well as growing in the market.

Growing Strategic Activities by Major Market Players to enhance the awareness is boosting the Aesthetic & Cosmetic Surgery Devices Market Growth

The aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices industry. Moreover, it provides detailed information regarding aesthetic & cosmetic surgery devices sales, impact of regulatory scenarios, and trending parameters regarding Middle East and Africa Aesthetic and Cosmetic Surgery Devices Market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.