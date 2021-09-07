Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing Market Industry Forecasts Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis | SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific

According to a new market research report “Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The Food Pathogen Testing market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow from US$ 479.22 million in 2019 to US$ 846.68 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Food pathogen testing is defined as the process that helps in monitoring the presence of any life-threatening bacteria or microbes in food. The food pathogen testing is mainly crucial for the food industry as there are about 31 known viruses and bacteria causing pathogens that can lead to harmful foodborne diseases. This method of testing is employed in every step of food production to ensure food safety. The rise in safety concerns and regulations due to the number of cases of food poisoning drives the growth of the market for food pathogen testing. Also, advancements in various food pathogen testing methods like polymerase chain reaction and immunomagnetic separation and limited detection time favors the adoption of food pathogen testing by various participants in the food industry

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include: SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Nérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing solutions.

Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing Market Segmentation

Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing market, by Type

coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others

Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing market, by Technology

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Middle East and Africa Food Pathogen Testing Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

