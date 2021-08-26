Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2021 Top Manufactures Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

Mobile phone accessories market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 17,898.92 million by 2027. Increasing demand of smart phones in all age groups in the region is the factors for growth of market growth.

This mobile phone accessories market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into mobile phone case, screen guards, headphone/earphone, cable, power bank, charger, battery, portable speaker, memory card, mount and stands, popsockets, selfie stick and others. In 2020, mobile phone case segment dominating the Middle East and Africa market because the demand for the case is increasing which are imported from the china market.

On the basis of price range, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into low, mid and premium. In 2020, mid segment is dominating in Middle East and Africa due to the high demand of the supplements which demands mobile phone accessories.

On the basis of packaging type, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into clear view boxes, blister packs, trays, pouches and bags, folding cartons and clamshells. In 2020, clear view boxes segment is dominating the Middle East and Africa market due to high demand of the supplements for mobile phone accessories in the e-commerce industry.

On the basis of distribution channel, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into offline and online. In 2020, offline segment is dominating the Middle East and Africa market due to low prevalence of online deliveries in the region.

On the basis of sale category, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into white labels/no name brand, brand and third parties. In 2020, white labels/no name brand segment is dominating the Middle East and Africa market due to lower or negligible amount of production facilities for mobile phone accessories in the region

On the basis of end use phones, the mobile phone accessories market is segmented into smartphones and iphones. In 2020, smartphones segment is dominating the Middle East and Africa market because of negligible rate of growth of usage of I phones in the region.

The countries covered in Middle East and Africa mobile phone accessories market report are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

South Africa is dominating due to the increasing demand of smartphone which has increased the usage of stretch films but lack of standardization of products is restraining the market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are SAMSUNG, Plantronics, Inc., Xiaomi, Kingston Technology Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Griffin Technology, Skullcandy.in, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc, Bose Corporation among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In April 2019, Xiaomi has decided to launch a new product named XGIMI MoGo Pro. This development will help the company to increase the product portfolio and revenue in near future.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for mobile phone accessories through expanded range of size.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market?

