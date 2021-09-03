Middle East and Africa Online Recruitment Market Advancements with 3.8% of CAGR by 2027 – itForte, LinkedIn Corporation, SH Inc
The Online Recruitment Market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 1,939.15 million in 2021 to US$ 2,512.43 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.
The MEA online recruitment market is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. The Middle East & Africa is a robust and vast-resource job market. Stability and lucrative compensation packages continue to attract talented individuals willing to work in organizations offering growth opportunities. HR continuously provides pragmatic solutions to the government and private employers’ inherently conflicting goals.
Get Sample Copy of this Middle East and Africa Online Recruitment Market research report https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00023573
MEA Online Recruitment Market -Companies Mentioned
- Info Edge (India) Ltd. (naukri.com)
- itForte
- LinkedIn Corporation
- SH Inc
- StepStone GmbH
MEAONLINE RECRUITMENT MARKETSEGMENTATION
MEA Online Recruitment Market – By Job Type
- Permanent
- Part-Time
MEA Online Recruitment Market – By Application
- Finance
- Sales and Marketing
- Engineering
- IT
- Others
Order a Copy of this Middle East and Africa Online Recruitment Market research report https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00023573
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the MEA online recruitment market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for MEA online recruitment market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in MEA online recruitment market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form MEA online recruitment market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in MEA region.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/