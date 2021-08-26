Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The self-organizing network (SON) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 749.02 million by 2027. Increased inclination for multimedia service helps in augmenting the growth of the market.

This self-organizing network (SON) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of offering, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software segment has been accounted for the largest market share in offering segment and is expected to grow at higher rate due to high initial investment.

On the basis of network, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into RAN, Wi-Fi, core network and backhaul. In 2020, network segment is dominated by RAN (radio access network) due to better optimization.

On the basis of architecture, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into C-SON (centralised), D-SON (decentralized), and H-SON (hybrid). In 2020, C-SON (centralised) segment holds the highest share in the architecture segment considering its easy installation.

On the basis of network technology, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into 4G/LTE, 2G/3G and 5G. In 2020, network technology segment is dominated by 4G/LTE segment as major population around the world use 4G/LTE services.

On the basis of application, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into network security & authentication, WAP, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming and others. In 2020, network security & authentication segment dominates the application segment and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the segment due to its network optimization properties suitable to wireless networks which are growing at rapid pace

The countries covered in Middle East and Africa self-organizing network (SON) market report are South Africa, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Israel is dominating the market in Middle East and Africa region due to advanced technology possessed by the country in the region.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Airspan Networks, Innovile, Corning Incorporated, Altran (A subsidiary of Capgemini), Cellwize, ZTE Corporation, Comarch SA, P.I. Works, VIAVI Solutions and Infovista among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of self-organizing network (SON) market.

For instance,

In January 2019, P.I. Works has introduced Customer Experience Management (CEM) based centralized SON to boost subscriber experience. This application level CEM is combined with uSON (Unified Self Organizing Networks) which has enhanced the user experience metrics along with the operational efficiency.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for self-organizing network (SON).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Middle East and Africa Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market?

