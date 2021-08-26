Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market 2021-2028: Strategies, Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Analysis and Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Market leaders and emerging players.

The underwater unmanned vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 10078.51 million by 2027. The growing demand of various UGV applications in field monitoring and intervention processes in Middle East and Africa is acting as major factor for the growth of the market.

This underwater unmanned vehicle market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). In 2020, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) segment accounts for the largest market share in type segment as it is more convenient to operate underwater unmanned vehicles via remote station.

On the basis of product type, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into heavy work class vehicle, work class vehicle, high-capacity electric vehicle and small vehicles. In 2020, heavy work class vehicle segment will hold the maximum market share due to extensive use of heavy vehicles for in-depth drilling and major underwater projects is driving the growth.

On the basis of components, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into inertial navigation systems, cameras, lighting systems, sensors, video screens, synthetic aperture sonar and others. In 2020, navigation systems is dominating as it is a core component of any vehicle as which gives accurate position and continuously process data, which is propelling the inertial navigation systems segment growth.

On the basis of propulsion type, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into hybrid systems, electric systems and mechanical systems. In 2020, hybrid systems are dominating the market of underwater unmanned vehicles due to its higher efficiency during operations is fuelling the hybrid systems segment growth.

On the basis of operating depth, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into 1000-3000m, 200-1000m, less than 200m and more than 3000m. In 2020, 1000-3000m is dominating as major operations are executed at more than 1000m but less than 3000m, thus it is thrusting the 1000-3000m segment growth.

On the basis of size range, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into HWV (12.75-21), LWV (9- 12.75), man-portable (3-9) and large (>36). In 2020, HWV (12.75-21) is dominating as HWV is mainly used in coordination with optimum operating depth, thus it is driving the HWV (12.75-21) segment growth.

On the basis of application, the underwater unmanned vehicle market has been segmented into defence, commercial exploration, scientific research and others. In 2020, defense segment is holding the maximum market share and will continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the rising concerns towards the security of borders from uncertain threats and attacks through the ocean by the defense and naval sector.

The countries covered in underwater unmanned vehicle market report are Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Israel is dominating the Middle East and Africa region for underwater unmanned vehicle market due to the presence of large number of underwater unmanned vehicles manufacturers in the region.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Oceaneering International, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Saab AB, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Fugro, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, SUBSEA 7, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. among others domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the underwater unmanned vehicle market.

For instance,

In March 2020, Autonomous Solutions Inc. deployed a new fully unmanned yard truck solution with four companies Phantom Auto, FANUC America Corporation, ASI’s Mobius and Terberg. This partnership has enhanced the brand image of the company developing strong portfolio for the company.

In September 2019, ECA GROUP is awarded with two contracts for the sale of its new-generation ground robots, CAMELEON LG, to the Armed Forces of Canada and France. The award recognition is going to enhance the company image in the global market which is directly going to boost the revenue for it.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for underwater unmanned vehicle through expanded product range.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Middle East and Africa Underwater Unmanned Vehicle Market?

