Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Size, Share, Future Plan Report Surveys, Revenue, Business Boosting Strategies, Relevant Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Competitors Overview & Forecast till 2021-2027

Middle East Luxury Hotel Market

Luxury hotels are the hotels which provide luxurious accommodations to their guests. The luxury hotels provide room with exclusive design interiors, high quality furnishing, and are equipped with flat-screen TV, and effective AC system. Also, luxury hotels provide offer quality food services. Business hotels, airport hotels, suite hotels, resort & spa are the various types of luxury hotels. The increase in growth of the travel & tourism industry is expected to drive growth of the luxury hotels market in Middle East over the forecast period.

Middle East luxury hotel market is expected to drive by the increasing growth of the travel and tourism industry as well as the increase in disposable income of individuals. Also, the increase in standard of living and the increase in government investments in tourism and hospitality industry are expected to boost the growth of Middle East luxury hotel market during this forecast period. On the basis of hotel type business hotels segment accounted for highest share in Middle East luxury hotel market, in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, due to the increase in number of business travelers & surging business travel spending in this region.

Stringent rules and regulations associated with foreign direct investments may limit the Middle East luxury hotel market growth during this forecast period. Also, the increase in spread of COVID-19 expected to hamper the Middle East luxury hotel market growth.

Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Segmentation

The Middle East Luxury Hotel Market is segmented into hotel type including Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Business Hotels, and Resort & Spa Hotels. Also, the Middle East Luxury Hotel Market is segmented into countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and South Africa.

Top Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Marriott International Inc., Accor S.A., Belmond Ltd, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Corporation, ITC HOTELS, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, InterContinental Hotels Group plc, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Hotel Type

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotels

Business Hotels

Resort & Spa Hotels

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

Israel

South Africa

