Migrants cross the English Channel | Boris Johnson, “outraged” by the smugglers’ activities, calls on France

(London) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday expressed “indignation” at the renewed activity of “criminal” smugglers organizing illegal crossings of the English Channel by handing back responsibility for a Franco-French meeting to France.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 4:14 pm

The British government, which has made stepping up the fight against immigration a priority since Brexit, wants to make these dangerous crossings impossible and has long urged France to step up efforts to prevent them. However, record flows have been observed in the last few months, with a new wave in the last few days due to the good weather making the crossings easier.

When asked in parliament on the matter, Boris Johnson said: “Share the outrage and frustration (of the MP who questions him, editor’s note) at the cruel attitude of gangsters, criminals who get money from desperate and frightened people for they take very dangerous crossing ”.

He assured that his government was trying to “solve the problem in the best possible way, namely to ensure that they do not leave the French coasts”: “We depend a lot on what the French do,” he said.

Interior Minister Priti Patel spoke on this subject with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin on Wednesday on the sidelines of an international meeting in London. Ms Patel described the discussions as “constructive” and said she had “made it clear that getting results and ending the crossings is a top priority for the British people”.

At an earlier meeting in late July, London pledged to pay France more than € 60 million over the 2021-2022 period to help boost French law enforcement’s presence on the coasts.

However, according to several British media outlets, Ms. Patel threatened MEPs earlier this week that she would not pay out these promised funds due to a lack of progress on the French side.

France is investing “considerable resources”

“France is in action […] considerable and constantly growing means to prevent crossings to the UK, be it by land or sea, “the entourage of the French Interior Ministry told AFP and said they have prevented more than every second crossing since the beginning of the year, that is those of more than 10,000 migrants.

British funding is “a fair contribution to these efforts, which rely mainly on French forces. The terms of this financing were negotiated in detail with the UK side and it was never an option to make the payment dependent on quantified targets, ”according to the same source. She warned that “doing so would reflect a serious loss of confidence in our collaboration”.

The Home Office environment defended a “cooperative approach” to this “common problem”, warning that “If the UK government has to choose another path, we will know how to draw the conclusions. ”

On Monday, 785 migrants arrived in the UK illegally crossing the English Channel after breaking a record of 828 one-day crossings in August, according to London.

In Dungeness, in the south of England, where numerous boats carrying migrants have arrived in recent days, police and customs officers watched the horizon from the pebble beach on Wednesday and awaited the arrival of new boats, noted an AFP journalist.

A resident told the AFP news agency that the police could “not keep up” given the increased arrival speed this week. Crossings have increased in the last two or three years, he says: “We used to see a boat every now and then. Now you see three, four, five or more in one day, ”he said.