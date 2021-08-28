Militant Laschet: Attacks against the SPD and the Greens | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet wants to transform the disastrous Union polls in the next four weeks with a combative final phase of the federal election campaign.

In the first three-way televised battle of the chancellor candidates this Sunday evening, he will make visible what the Union stands for and “where the differences are from red-green”, said CDU President and Prime Minister from NRW to the CDU headquarters in Berlin and partly digitally organized the Day of Federal Delegates of the CDU Women’s Union.

Attack on the SPD and the Greens

Laschet attacked the SPD and the Greens on issues of internal security, foreign and security policy, labor market, women’s policy, and social and climate policy.

“I am sure that if we pass this on to all of our members now, we will also have the chance to be in first place in the federal election and therefore also provide the future federal government,” said Laschet. Over the next 30 days, we had to talk about content and topics that would differentiate the Union from the SPD and the Greens. The Union had crashed in the polls in recent weeks, in some cases it was even a point behind the SPD. Laschet’s popularity ratings are also in the basement, they are far behind those of SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. General elections take place on September 26.

The SPD and Scholz would say no to “any measure aimed at protecting and strengthening the Bundeswehr”. For four years, the SPD of the grand coalition has prevented the Bundeswehr from receiving drones for protection, criticized Laschet. “It’s this ambiguity that annoys me. Laschet criticized that he was unconvinced that red-green would contribute to more security in the world and in Germany.

In the fight against child pornography, which Laschet called child abuse, the CDU chief called for more possibilities for prosecution. “If we want proof, we have to secure these dirty things, these crimes that spread on the Internet”, for example through data retention. “The SPD and the Greens refuse to do more to protect here.”

Mass unemployment alert

“Now is the start of a new era, and it shouldn’t be left to red-green now,” Laschet said, warning of mass unemployment. It is not about “setting any date in 15 years when you will get out of something, but rather to work day after day since the takeover of the government to transform the steel industry, the chemical industry and the industry. automotive industry in such a way that they can be climate neutral ”. Structural change must be designed, jobs must be preserved. “Because the social cohesion of our society lies precisely in this question. Not who has the best sayings about the climate. Not who makes the most drastic request. “