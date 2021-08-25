Military Rugged Display Market could be worth US$ 1,537.21 Million by 2027, says The Insight Partners The Military Rugged Display market was valued at US$ 2,647.30 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,537.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2027.

Military Rugged Display Market could be worth US$ 1,537.21 Million by 2027, says The Insight Partners

This research report will give you deep insights about the Military Rugged Display Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making.

The military rugged display market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly driven by the growing implementation of advanced military rugged display and extensive government investments in the US defense sector.

The key players profiled in this study includes Company: Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd,Assured Systems,Aydin Displays,Cptechnologies LLC,Crystal Group Inc.,General Digital Corporation,Hatteland Technology,Neuro Logic Systems, Inc.,Winmate Inc.,Zmicro

The state-of-the-art research on Military Rugged Display Market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market.

Hatteland Technology and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), together, received the contract to deliver 21.5-inch and 32-inch panel computers for military applications. Through Hatteland’s products, the contract confers strategic and tactical advantages to UK submarines and Type 45 Destroyers, the US Coast Guard’s ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display and Information System), and the US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships. In October 2018, the defense solutions division of Curtiss-Wright optimized its range of advanced video display units (AVDU), high-resolution rugged LCD touch screen with software-configurable capabilities to enhance flexibility and usability.

During the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the growth outlook of military rugged display in all the major geographic regions is estimated to be quite positive. However, the market growth is likely to slow down during 2020–2021 due to disruptions in global businesses caused by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; to contain the spread of the virus, all major countries in Europe, APAC, and North America are imposing strict restrictions on business activities and the movement of goods and people. These factors are adversely affecting both supply and demand for various components and parts design ed for military applications.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

