Milking Robots Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2031
Milking Robots Market Forecast and CAGR
Assessment on the Milking Robot market reveals that the industry is expected to progress at CAGR between 10-15% from 2021 to 2031. With the dairy industry gaining robust growth in the last 8-10 years, the daily production output rate has proportionately increased in existing as well as in new established farms.
To achieve maximum output efficiency of milking at reduced delivery lead times, which has revolutionized the desired operations in dairy industry. A significant driving factor for the milking robots market is the rising adoption of automated milking systems.
This technology has several benefits connected with them, such as reduced reliance on manual labor, increased milk outputs due to more frequent milking, and lower labor costs. Owing to which the market is expected to show impressive growth in the forecast period.
What is Driving Demand for Milking Robots?
Rising adoption of robotics for reducing lead cycle times is primarily driving the market growth. This adoption of this technology has resulted in reduce labor costs and optimizing of operating budget in resource developments e.g. herd size on dairy farms in the dairy industry.
High labor cost has been a key challenge by the herd managers to address in the last few years and adoption of this technology will help them in reducing it. This technology also encourages organic agriculture as organic agriculture aims at sustainable production and this technology offers an efficient way for milking. But its economic viability, environmental impact, and social acceptability is still to be evaluated so that extent of sustainability can be determined.
Also ready to eat dairy product is an emerging industry for milk products, which is anticipated to grow very quickly in the assessment period. Growth of dairy based ready to eat products is expected to optimistically affect the global milking robot market.
US Market Growth Outlook
US is one of the prominent markets for Milking Robots. The US market is set to grow steadily during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand is likely to remain muted in the next couple of years, as a number of end-use industries make gradual recovery.
US on the other hand, is expected to increase significantly in the approaching years due to the existence of a large number of suppliers and the high developing rate of milk production centers in those regions. Because of the increased average herd size and adoption, owing to which US is observing tremendous expansion in the milking systems.
Europe Milking Robots market Demand Scenario
Europe is expected to gain a significant share in global market. This is due to rising demand for established dairy industry in the region, as well as significant investment in R&D by countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, France and others. In addition, the region’s high labor costs has further yielded the adoption of the system.
Though several countries in EU have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in economic activities, yet in next few quarters the economic conditions of EU countries is set to recover the market is anticipated to gain traction.
Asia Pacific Market Opportunity Assessment
With countries such as New Zealand, India and China being at the forefront of major dairy farms count and daily production output rates, the regional market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.
With the regional market currently operated on conventional or manual labor oriented milking methods, the incremental increase in output production rates in upcoming years is expected to prompt the stakeholders to imbibe milking robots for their process.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Milking Robots?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers include
- GEA Group aktiengesellschaft
- De Laval Inc
- SCR
- Lely
- DAIRYMASTER
- Fullwood Packo
- S.A. Christensen & Co.
- BouMatic Afimilk Ltd.
