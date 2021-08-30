Mineral Supplements Market Rising Demand, Future Opportunities and Overview 2027 with Key Players – Glanbia, DowDuPont, NBTY, Koninklijke DSM

This report on the mineral supplements by Infinity Business Insights discusses and defines the market growth opportunities. One of the primary aspects driving product demand is a growing customer preference for preventive healthcare. In addition, over the projection period, new product introductions are expected to increase demand for mineral supplements. Mineral supplements supply calcium, phosphorus, chromium, magnesium, sulphur, iron, zinc, folic acid, silicon, copper, and cobalt, all of which aid in the treatment and prevention of mineral deficiency illnesses.

Top Key Players Included in Mineral Supplements Market Report: Glanbia, DowDuPont, NBTY, Koninklijke DSM, BASF, Bayer, Atrium Innovations, Amway, and Herbalife

Furthermore, these supplements are available in pill, tablet, capsule, granule, gel capsule, powder, and liquid form. Due to their hectic lifestyles, a big number of consumers are opting for this handy alternative to traditional medication. Iron and calcium are suggested for women. The global mineral supplements market was headed by Asia Pacific. The presence of a significant number of enterprises and developing contract manufacturing centres such as China, India, and the Philippines are key factors contributing to the increasing demand. The market will be driven further by increased consumer interest in preventive healthcare, the presence of a target consumer base, and rising health consciousness. Over the projected period, the Middle East and Africa is expected to have the highest CAGR.

The mineral supplement market is growing due to an increase in the number of manufacturers and measures to raise product awareness. The market is fragmented, with a high number of both small and large-scale businesses. These companies’ primary methods for acquiring a competitive edge include increased R&D investments, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations with other companies, new product launches, geographic expansions, and product & flavour distinction.

