Mining Waste Management Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global mining waste management market reached a volume of around 190 Billion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Mining waste management includes the techniques for effective disposal and storage of mining waste. Few commonly used techniques deployed for managing mining waste include overburden, tailing, and mine water management. Overburden is used in contouring land, reprocessing, and collecting construction aggregate. Mine tailing is adopted for producing tiles, clay, glass, and concrete, whereas mine water management includes treatment and application of dust and particulate suppression for agricultural and industrial use. These techniques offer minimal contamination of air, soil, and water, along with the sustainable management of the mining resources.

Market Trends

The expanding mining industry, along with the rising environmental concerns towards the negative impact of mining waste, is driving the demand for mining waste management. Furthermore, the growing number of mining sites with the increasing demand for natural metals has subsequently influenced the need for mining waste management techniques for environmental conservation. Additionally, electric vehicles (EVs) constitute composite metals obtained from mining activities. Mining waste management ensures sustainable recycling and viable sourcing of these metals, thereby further augmenting the market growth. The increasing demand for efficient waste management after deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil mining and extraction activities is further expected to drive the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc

Ausenco Limited

Enviropacific Services Limited

EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd.

Golder Associates Inc. (Enterra Holdings Ltd.)

Hatch Ltd.

Interwaste Holdings Limited (Séché South Africa Proprietary Limited)

Teck Resources Limited

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Ramboll Group A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mining type, mineral/metal, waste type and geography.

Breakup by Mining Type:

Surface

Underground

Breakup by Mineral/Metal:

Coal

Iron

Gold

Aluminium

Copper

Nickel

Others

Breakup by Waste Type:

Waste Rock

Tailings

Mine Water

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

