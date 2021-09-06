Minister of Economic Affairs Altmaier brought to the clinic with an emergency doctor |

Concern for the Minister of the Economy: Peter Altmaier had an evening appointment at a hotel in Berlin and was then taken to hospital – two and a half weeks before the parliamentary elections

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Economic Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) was taken to a Berlin hospital with an emergency doctor on Monday evening, according to information from the German press agency. He is currently under medical treatment, as the dpa learned.

Altmaier had attended a Bundestag Economic Commission dinner in a Berlin hotel. The newspaper “Bild” first reported that Altmaier had been brought to Charité Berlin in an ambulance.

No details for the moment

At first, nothing was known about Altmaier’s exact state of health. The 63-year-old has been Federal Minister for the Economy and Energy since March 2018. He is a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and was previously Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for the Environment .

Altmaier has made numerous appointments in the election campaign over the past few days and weeks. He will represent himself in the constituency of Saarlouis in the Saarland. Altmaier has been a member of the German Bundestag since 1994.