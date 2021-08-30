Ministries concerned about 3G rule on trains

Berlin (dpa) – Several federal departments have raised concerns over the introduction of the 3G rule to protect against corona infections in long-distance trains.

The application would be “practically impossible”, according to a document from the Ministry of Transport, Health and the Interior, which the German News Agency received on Monday. 3G regulation, which obviously cannot be controlled or can only be controlled to a very limited extent, would work “nowhere”.

The federal government had announced that it would also verify 3G requirements for long-distance traffic with ICE and Intercity – this means access only for those who have been fully vaccinated, recovered or tested negatively with appropriate evidence. This already applies to some interiors.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Sunday evening on the Bild television channel about the 3G rule in trains: “I do not see it coming”. This is the result of an examination by the specialized services. However, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) underlined Sunday evening in the televised trilogy of RTL and ntv in view of the examination in the government: “The wish of me and of the chancellor is that it works”.

The ministries’ document states that the essential feature of local and long-distance public transport in Germany is open access. Passengers would not be screened upon boarding and would not have to check in anywhere or reserve a fixed seat. “A boarding check is excluded due to the short stopping times.” Even while driving, there is no complete control of tickets, neither in long distance transport nor in local transport.

“Even if selective checks were carried out, violations of a 3G regulation could only be tackled with the support of federal police and / or railway security personnel. The sanction can only be a ban / exclusion from transport which should be applied at the next stop. “

Staff representatives in the railway sector have made it clear on several occasions that they refuse to exercise additional control obligations to implement protective measures caused by pandemics. As a result, enforcement by federal police and security personnel is essential, which cannot be guaranteed nationally, they say.

The document also states that due to the existing requirement for masks in public transport, several scientific studies have come to the conclusion that neither train staff nor passengers are at particular risk of infection in transport. public.