Missing papers, 150% turnout: Berlin elections were so chaotic

Berlin.

When Carsten Goebell was first surprised on Election Sunday, it was still early days. Just before seven o’clock, Goebell opens the door to the room in which the ballot boxes containing the ballot papers are stored at the Helene Häusler school. Goebell is deputy director here, and whenever there is an election in the capital, he works as an election clerk. On this day, the school is one of the polling stations in Pankow district.

Goebell opens the boxes. The ballot boxes seemed a bit sparse to him, he said. But he pushes back this initial impulse, the team has what to do to arrange the polling station in corona conditions. Disinfection stations and protective walls are to be set up and notices to be posted. The first voters will be at exactly eight o’clock. First of all, everything is going normally. But soon Goebell is no longer the only one to be surprised. This election Sunday is a little different.

Already in the morning, reports on social networks indicated extremely long queues. Many voters let go at first, some say they will come back later. The children play in the queues, the weather is nice, the atmosphere is good. Those who did not vote by mail often associate something festive with going to the polling station anyway.

You can understand what may still be the reason for the wait: in Berlin is super election Sunday, in addition to the Bundestag, the House of Representatives and district assemblies are elected, as well as a referendum. There have never been so many votes at the same time. “That’s democracy,” says a woman who waits in front of a school in the middle of an acquaintance.

Today, almost a week later, the results would be different. Because it is now clear: this Sunday election will occupy the capital – and perhaps the whole country – for a while. Berlin experienced a chaotic election day that has never happened before in this republic.

The list of unbelievable things begins on election day and grows longer by the day: on Sunday, the reports of missing ballots start to pile up. The couriers supposed to bring the papers from the electoral office do not arrive. There is speculation that this could be due to the marathon that crippled the city on Election Sunday from all places. Some electoral offices cannot be contacted and the regional returning officer cannot be contacted by telephone. Then there are reports of confused notes – the districts of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg are affected. It turned out during the week that an error in packaging the ballots in the printer had been known since August. All the constituencies were therefore specifically flagged, specifies the spokesperson for the returning officer.

Other news shocked Berliners: Data journalists from the “Tagesspiegel” discovered that there was a turnout of up to 150% in individual constituencies. The RBB comes to the conclusion that the number of invalid votes in 99 polling stations is exorbitant. In Charlottenburg, the results of 22 restaurants were estimated for the preliminary result instead of being counted. Not all of these reports are in themselves as outrageous as they seem – some, like the estimates, appear in every election. But in special cases. Every day, new details are revealed, election workers, observers, lawyers speak out.

In Goebell’s polling station on Election Day – as in about 100 of the 2,277 polling stations – ballots are scarce. He telephones the Pankow Election Office and orders other supplies at 2 p.m. “I was told that a courier would bring the notes.” An hour later, it is no longer possible to vote at the bar. The snake is growing. The team of election workers bring chairs into the yard, distribute water and share their supply of chocolate. Goebell is puzzled at the polling station. The courier is probably stuck.

Voters in the courtyard remain patient. “It was maybe the best thing about that day, that everyone stayed friendly and our team were so awesome too,” Goebell said. Other things are less beautiful. It is now after 5 p.m. There are no ballots. Because messages from across town can be read on Twitter, the first people to wait wonder if something is going as planned. “It’s like in Russia,” said a man. Shortly after, I received a message from the election office. An election worker should bring the papers there. They arrive at 5:50 p.m. Anyone waiting is still allowed to vote. But at 6 p.m., the forecasts hit cell phones. “It influences the elections,” said one woman.

Across town, the serenity of election morning gave way to helpless horror. Christian Waldhoff agrees. The constitutional lawyer and expert in electoral law is a professor at the Humboldt University in Berlin, he also worked as an electoral agent on Sunday. There were also no ballots in his polling station, the lines were long and there were too few voting booths.

He cannot understand how badly prepared the election was. “As Berliners, you know that it can be difficult to get a date for a civil marriage or a new passport,” he says over the phone. But it worries him that errors like this occur in an act as central as elections. “It could undermine the fundamental confidence in the integrity of the elections. And if we are at this point, we would have a democratic crisis.”

One of the curiosities of this post-election week is that while many people are talking about the crisis in Berlin, only a few are talking about responsibility. The state government? Basically silent. Home Secretary Andreas Geisel does not even come to the Senate press conference. His SPD party comrade Christian Gaebler, head of the Senate chancellery, said on the second day that the regional returning officer and district election offices were responsible. “At this point, strange as it sounds, the Senate is more of a spectator.”

In turn, the regional returning officer – appointed by the Senate to this position – transfers responsibility to the districts. “If something is wrong, unfortunately I have to say that it is the district election offices,” says Petra Michaelis. On the third day, she submits her resignation. Mayor-Governor Michael Müller, traveling to the Bundestag, describes this decision as “logical”. Left-wing vice-mayor Klaus Lederer assesses chaos in his own way: he asks that his constituency’s votes be recounted because he only needs 30 points to win the direct mandate. Elsewhere, too, has long been counted.

Constitutionalist Christian Waldhoff criticizes the government’s attitude. From his point of view, clarification is also a top priority from a legal point of view. The Senator of the Interior, as Minister of the Constitution, is responsible and controls the law: “This means that he is responsible for ensuring that everything is done according to the law in the authority to be controlled. And this is not the case here. Should the election be repeated in whole or in part? An important point is the “relevance of the mandate”. This would only be the case if electoral errors could possibly lead to a different distribution of mandates. It is very likely that those affected will appeal to the Constitutional Court. The state electoral commission meets regularly on October 14. No one can complain in advance.

Carsten Goebell still seems as patient on the phone five days after the election as on election day. But one thing is important for him to say, “I am not happy with the claim that the problem cannot be explained by itself.