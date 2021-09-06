Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mobile and wireless backhaul market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Mobile backhaul refers to the connection of cell site air interfaces with data centers via wireline and wireless networks. It aids in improving network timing, enhancing network strength, increasing user speed, and synchronizing operations, administration, maintenance, and provisioning (OAMP). The wireless backhauls utilize microwave and satellite communication infrastructure to transmit the internet and data from nodes to the central network. They are highly preferred over wireline networks, that require large macro sites resulting in increased overall infrastructure expenses.

Market Trends:

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the implementation of complete lockdown across several countries, thereby exponentially increasing the number of internet users. This has resulted in excessive network congestion, thus aggravating the demand for mobile and wireless backhaul. Additionally, the inception of fast long-term evolution (LTE) connections, increasing mobile data network access, and growing penetration of wireless communication networks have further bolstered the market growth. Moreover, several mobile network operators (MNOs) are upgrading their networks to internet protocol (IP) to optimize performance and integrate voice/data services. They are also incorporating network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies in backhaul networks to manage traffic at a lower cost.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AT&T Inc.

Bridgewave Communications Inc. (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks)

Broadcom Corporation (Avago Technologies)

Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Oyj

Tellabs Inc. (Marlin Equity Partners LLC)

ZTE Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the equipment type, network topology, services and geography.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Microwave Equipment

Millimetre Wave Equipment

Sub-6 Ghz Equipment

Testing and Measurement Equipment

Breakup by Network Topology:

Point to Point Configuration (PTP)

Point to Multipoint Configuration (PTM)

Breakup by Services:

Network Services

System Integration Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

