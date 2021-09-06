Mobile Hotspot Router Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Hotspot Router Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mobile hotspot router market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A mobile hotspot router is a compact wireless device that provides Wi-Fi connectivity across remote locations. The routers are equipped with features, such as power battery, global positioning system (GPS), and USB ports. They are often built into a smartphone or as a standalone portable gadget that is attachable to the phone. Mobile hotspot routers are used for easy, fast, and instant internet connectivity in devices like laptops, mobiles, and computers. They also allow high-speed internet connectivity simultaneously to multiple users, thus minimize the entire internet services cost.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization, growing preference for wireless broadband services, and rising penetration of smart devices are driving the demand for mobile hotspot routers. The increasing popularity of pay-as-you-go business models among the consumers is also aggravating the market. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce platforms, coupled with the rising number of online games requiring stable internet connectivity, is further catalyzing the product demand. Several technological innovations have led to the integration of data storage systems with cloud-based applications, thereby augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing data traffic and the rising number of government initiatives to provide Wi-Fi connectivity at public places, are anticipated to drive the mobile hotspot router market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation)

Belkin International Inc. (Foxconn),

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Netgear Inc.

Novatel Wireless Inc. (Inseego)

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

XCom Global Inc.

ZTE Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end-user, distribution and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Standalone

Bundled

Breakup by End-User:

Domestic User

Commercial User

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

