Mobile Imaging Services Market 2021|Factors are Affecting Growth and Demand of Industry | Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market

Mobile imaging technology is mainly used in the diagnosis of diseases by providing detailed images of the body. It offers direct X-Ray, electrocardiogram (EKG) & ultrasound services to medical facilities and residential & private sector. Mobile imaging saves time of healthcare professionals by eliminating the need for transport to the hospital for imaging. The increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease is also expected to fuel growth of the market.

The increase in demand for mobile imaging services due to growth in patient population, which result of growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal & endocrinal disorders, neurological and lung disorders. For instance, as per the information provided by the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Statistics 2019 Update, approximately 48% of all adults in the United States suffered from some type of cardiovascular disease in 2016.

Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the global mobile imaging services market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Carestream Health had declared that the company has increased production of its portable diagnostic imaging systems including DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System & DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System in response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the growing adoption of imaging technology in detection & monitoring of disease progression is expected to contribute the global mobile imaging services market growth. Additionally, technological advancements leading to combination of informatics & advanced imaging techniques is allowing remote data storage, that is proving to be immensely convenient for healthcare professionals to track & trace patient history.

The increase in adoption of mobile imaging services in emerging economies as well as significant development in digital radiology will create the opportunities to target market in the coming years.

Less flexibility of moving the mobile imaging units between different sites due to the requirement of re-configuration of the modality is anticipated to limit growth of the target market. Also, the mobile imaging modalities require frequent maintenance, which act as a major restraint and expected to hinder the global mobile imaging services market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented into product type such as X-ray, Ultrasound, CT, PET/CT, MRI, Bone Densitometry, and Mammography. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals & Private Clinics, Sports Organizations, Home Healthcare Providers, Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies, and Others.

Also, the Global Mobile Imaging Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is most developed, followed by Europe, due to the exponential growth in remote patient monitoring & telehealth services is accelerating the growth of global mobile imaging services market growth. The United States is the largest mobile imaging services market, across the globe. These services provide convenience by effectively reducing the waiting time of patients. Also, the penetration of mobile imaging services is limited in APAC region, these services have been recently launched in this region including India & Malaysia.

Kay Player Analysis

Various key players are listed in this report such as Accurate Imaging, Inc., InHealth Group, Imaging On Site, Inc., Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc., DMS Health Technologies, Inc., Cobalt Diagnostic Imaging, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Axiom Mobile Imaging, Atlantic Medical Imaging, Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

X-ray

Ultrasound

CT

PET/CT

MRI

Bone Densitometry

Mammography

By End User

Hospitals & Private Clinics

Sports Organizations

Home Healthcare Providers

Rehabilitation Centers

Geriatric Care & Hospice Agencies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

