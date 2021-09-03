Mobile Marketing Analytics Market Emerging Business Trends and Investment Research Report 2021-2027

The Mobile Marketing Analytics Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies to gain success in the Mobile Marketing Analytics market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Mobile Marketing Analytics market.

The Mobile Marketing Analytics market was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11.38 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Mobile Marketing Analytics Market are – Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Localytics, Google, Apple, Webtrends, Adobe, ComScore, Microsoft, Flurry, Mixpanel, and others.

DEC 21, 2015: MICROSOFT ACQUIRES METANAUTIX, THE DATA ANALYTICS START-UP

Metanautix, the data analytics start-up that built the Quest data compute engine, has been snapped up by Microsoft. Metanautix connects the ‘data supply chain’ i.e. helps companies bring together various sources and siloes of data and enables them to analyze and use all of the available information.

Microsoft, in its blog, shares how companies like Shutterfly rely on Metanautix for marketing campaign analytics to find effective ways to acquire keep customers. With Metanautix technology, IT teams can connect a diversity of their company’s information across private and public clouds, without having to go through the complect process of moving data into a centralized system. The solution can integrate data across traditional data warehouses like SQL Server, Oracle and Teradata, open-source NoSQL databases such as MongoDB and Cassandra; as well as business systems like Salesforce.com and other cloud and on-premise data stores. Its approach to making a wide variety of data query-able by SQL is the differentiator.

Market Overview:

Mobile marketing is multi-channel online marketing technique focused at reaching a specific audience on their smart phone, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E mail, SMS and MMS, social media or mobile applications.

North America is the largest mobile marketing analytics market at present due to near saturation in the smartphone market, well developed 4G LTE mobile networks, and a high disposable income.

On The Basis of Types: –

SMS

MMS

Push Notifications

Mobile Emails

Other

On The Basis of Application: –

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America: US, Mexico, Canada

-Europe: Russia, Ukraine, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy, United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, Luxembourg

– Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore

– South America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile

– Middle East and Africa: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Following are major Table of Content of Mobile Marketing Analytics Market:

–Overview of Mobile Marketing Analytics Market

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

–Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

–Market Driving Factor Analysis

–Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

–Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

–Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

–Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

–Marketing Status Analysis

–Market Report Conclusion

–Research Methodology and Reference

