Mobile VoIP Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Driving Factors 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile VoIP Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mobile VoIP market grew at a CAGR of around 21% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-voip-market/requestsample

Mobile Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) refers to an efficient, low-cost communication method where mobile handsets use Wi-Fi or 3G/4G cellular network to transmit data in packets. It sends voice calls as digital signals over the Internet using VoIP technology. Nowadays, individuals use several mobile VoIP apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Google Duo, Google Hangouts, Skype and Viber, to place and receive phone calls over the Internet.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global mobile VoIP market is primarily driven by the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the rising smartphone penetration. Mobile VoIP offers higher scalability, increased accessibility, clear voice quality, instant messaging and video conferencing, and enhanced portability at lower costs. Due to these benefits, there is an increasing demand for mobile VoIP services worldwide. Moreover, with the rising adoption of remote working models due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the corporate sector is widely using mobile VoIP technology for virtual connectivity to maintain the operational workflow across various organizations.

Mobile VoIP Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the mobile VoIP market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kakao Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

T-Mobile (Deutsche Telekom AG)

Google Inc.

Grasshopper Group LLC.

Tata Communications Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mobile VoIP market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market on the basis of platform, service, model type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Platform:

Android OS

iOS

Window OS

Others

Breakup by Service:

Video and Voice Call

Video Conferencing

Instant Messaging

Others

Breakup by Model Type:

Freemium Model

Premium Model

Enterprise Model

Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Banking and Financial Services

Retail

Government

Education

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Military and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-voip-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800