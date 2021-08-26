Modular Cleanroom: the Booming Market Showing Strong Position in Future

The global modular cleanroom market is valued at $47352 million in 2020 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2021 to 2027, according to a newly published report.

The growth of the pharmaceutical and biological research industry in India will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical and biotech sector relies heavily on cleanrooms to control pollution levels from industrial activities. The level of contamination depends on the efficiency of the cleanroom. Factors such as design, complex construction processes, and the use of high-quality cleanroom consumables and equipment determine the effectiveness of these cleanrooms. The production and R&D sector of India’s pharmaceutical industry is attracting significant investment because the cost of production in India is lower than in the United States.

As the demand for product development in the field of biotechnology around the world increases, the number of biotechnology research centers is also increasing. This, in turn, will drive the market growth by driving the need for modular cleanrooms to develop these products.

One of the key trends that will draw attention in this global market over the next few years is the increasing application of nanotechnology. There is an increasing need to design and develop miniaturized products in various fields including electronics. This increases the demand for cleanrooms during the production and testing stages of these small particles to prevent the movement of dust or other forms of contamination.

The modular cleanroom market appears to be very fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The market consists of many local suppliers who offer high-quality modular cleanrooms at relatively lower prices than international suppliers. The market is competitive and it takes price, design, and time to build a modular cleanroom and a global distribution network is a major factor in which vendors usually compete. The major vendors in this market are AES Clean Technology, Gerbig Engineering, Airtech Japan Ltd, Connect 2 Cleanrooms, Abtech, Octanorm, Allied Cleanrooms, Terra Universal, HY Cleanroom System Co. Ltd, Lennox Clean Room Technologies, CleanAir Solutions, ACH Engineering, Flowstar. Corporation, Clean Room International, Nicomac, As Clean Rooms, MAK Clean Air Systems Pvt ltd, ProCleanroom, American Cleanroom Systems, Bigneat, Sichuan Chuangjing Purification Technology.

Segmentation and Modular Cleanroom Market Analysis by End User

Semiconductor industry, medical industry, automotive industry, food industry

The medical segment held a major share of the modular cleanroom market. Factors such as the use of cleanrooms in most healthcare operations and the growth of the healthcare industry in developing countries will contribute to the growth of this market segment over the next four years.

Regional Segmentation and Analysis of Modular Cleanroom Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa

This market study estimates that, in terms of geographic region, APAC will be the major revenue contributor for the modular cleanroom market during the forecast period. The region is leading the modular cleanroom market due to its importance to the electronics, semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry will also enhance the market growth prospects in this region.

