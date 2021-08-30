Modular Laboratory Automation Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Honeywell, Bio-Rad, Roche, Shimadzu Corporation& Others Modular Laboratory Automation Market

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Honeywell, Bio-Rad, Roche, Shimadzu Corporation& Others

Pharmaceutical companies’ increased research and development expenditures, as well as strict healthcare legislation, are driving market expansion. The growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, as well as increasing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, are likely to provide opportunities for market players.

The primary geographies studied for the Lab Automation market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, North America is expected to lead the market. Because of the presence of huge pharmaceutical corporations, the market for drug discovery and genomics is growing.

Top key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Honeywell, Bio-Rad, Roche, Shimadzu Corporation, Aurora Biomed, GENEWIZ, Illumina, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Luminex Corporation, Waters Corporation

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, hospitals and diagnostic labs, research and academic institutes, environmental testing laboratories, forensics laboratories, and the food and beverage industry are all segments of the lab automation market.

Modular Laboratory Automation Market , By Type: Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Analyzers, Others

Modular Laboratory Automation Market , By Application:Drug Discovery and Development, Genomics, Proteomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Others

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated medicine development and research while putting additional strain on pharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. As a result of the increased interest in automated liquid handling, microplate readers, and robots, ensuring a shorter TAT has become a priority. The epidemic, on the other hand, has resulted in lower revenues and margins for hospitals and health systems, as well as lower expenditures in automation and technology. As a result, the long-term market for Lab automation is impacted.

