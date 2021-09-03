Mohammed Said al-Hakim | Influential Iraqi Shiite Ayatollah has died

(Najaf) The Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Said al-Hakim, one of the most influential figures in the Shiite world, died on Friday at the age of 85 of a heart attack in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf, a- we have from those around her.

Mohammed Saïd al-Hakim “was operated on three days ago in a hospital in Najaf and died today (Friday, editor’s note) of a heart attack,” a source told AFP to his office.

In a statement, Iraqi President Barham Saleh paid tribute to this “outstanding figure” of Shiism. The United States expressed its condolences to the Muslim nation in a statement from its embassy in Baghdad.

Against the teaching of Ayatollah Khomeini

According to an observer from the Shiite clergy who wanted to remain anonymous, Mohammed Saïd al-Hakim was characterized by “his closeness to the faithful”. During Arbain, the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the prophet Mohammed and founder of Shiite Islam, he used to “mingle with pilgrims”.

“He did not express any political opinion in public,” this observer continued, in line with the theological school of Iraqi Shiites who oppose the Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s theory of the primacy of religion over politics.

Mohammed Saïd al-Hakim, born in Najaf in 1936 into a family of Shiite clergy, was considered “Marjaïya”, one of the highest Shiite authorities in Iraq.

Imprisoned by Saddam Hussein

Political scientist Marsin Alshamary recalled on Twitter that he was imprisoned between 1983 and 1991 under the regime of former dictator Saddam Hussein, who feared the 1979 Islamic Revolution in neighboring Iran would trigger “similar events” in Iraq.

At the time of his death, Mohammed Said al-Hakim was alongside Mohammed al-Fayadh, Bashir al-Najafi and the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. one of the four great ayatollahs of the “hawza”, the Shiite seminary of Najaf which is the religious reference point for most Shiite Muslims around the world.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Kerbala and Najaf. He is buried in this last city in the center of the country, where Shiite pilgrims from all over the world flock to the mausoleum of Imam Ali every year.