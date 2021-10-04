Mohammed Vilks’ Swedish cartoonist dies in traffic accident

Swedish artist Lars Vilks, known for his 2007 drawings of the Prophet Muhammad and the death threats that followed, was killed in a car crash.

Stockholm (AP) – Swedish artist and cartoonist Mohammed Lars Vilks was killed along with two police officers in a serious traffic accident.

A civilian police car with one person under protection and the two bodyguards collided with a truck on European Route 4 near Markaryd in southern Sweden, police said on Sunday evening. All three died. The protective person was Vilks, as confirmed by the German News Agency police in Scandinavia. The artist had been under police protection for years due to death threats made by Islamists. He was 75 years old.

Swedish Culture Minister Amanda Lind wrote on Twitter that it was an “extremely tragic” traffic accident in which Vilks and the two officers were killed. Vilks has had to live without freedom since 2010 because he made use of his freedom of expression and artistic freedom. It is indescribably sad that it ends like this.

The artist, born in Helsingborg in 1946, was known for his wooden sculptures and for having depicted the Prophet Muhammad as a cockade dog. The latter assured that he had to live under police protection for years. In August 2007, a Swedish newspaper first published one of Muhammad’s drawings. The cartoons led to international protests and Vilks became an object of hatred for Islamists.

As part of a discussion event in Copenhagen in 2015, a cultural center in the Danish capital where Vilks was located came under fire. He is believed to have been the target of the terrorist attack. He is unharmed, but a man has died and several others have been injured.

Police wanted to hold a press conference in Malmö on Monday morning. According to your previous information, both vehicles burned down after the collision on Sunday afternoon. More details on the accident are not yet known. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital by ambulance.