Money Laundering Investigations: Federal Departments Searched

The Osnabrück public prosecutor’s office has been investigating the customs office for money laundering since last year. In this context, two federal departments have now been searched.

Osnabrück / Berlin (dpa) – As part of investigations against the Central Money Laundering Office (CRF), the Osnabrück public prosecutor searched the Federal Ministry of Finance and Justice in Berlin.

Two and a half weeks before the federal elections on September 26, documents were also confiscated, as the public prosecutor announced on Thursday. Officials from the Osnabrück Central Criminal Inspectorate and the Public Prosecutor’s Office were involved.

Since last year, the prosecution has been investigating a suspicion of foiling the sanctions in the office by the FIU. The central office reportedly failed to pass information from the banks on money laundering to the police and the judiciary. The magazine “Der Spiegel” first reported on the research.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the suspicions were not directed against employees of the ministry, but against unknown employees of the FIU at its headquarters in Cologne. The “extended truth clarification” concerns the specialized department of the ministry responsible for the FIU. “The Federal Ministry of Finance naturally fully supports the authorities,” said the department headed by candidate SPD chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The searches were justified by the Osnabrück prosecutor’s office as follows: “An evaluation of the documents which had been obtained during previous searches by the FIU (which is part of the Federal Customs Administration) had shown that there were now extensive communication between the FIU and the ministries sought. “

It will be examined “whether and, if so, to what extent the management and officials of the ministries as well as the higher level services have been involved in the decisions of the FIU”. The evaluation of the seized documents will take a few weeks.