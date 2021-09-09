Montgomery favors far-reaching 2G rule |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
1

The president of the World Medical Association does not consider it sufficient to increase the vaccination rate through mobile offers. He is in favor of a 2G rule nationwide.

Berlin (dpa) – In the fight against the fourth wave of pandemics, the president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has spoken out in favor of tightening corona measures. It will hardly be enough to increase the vaccination rate thanks to mobile offers.

“In order to break the Fourth Wave before it becomes dramatic, we now need to introduce a nationwide 2G rule wherever possible,” Montgomery told the Funke media group newspapers. Only those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered would then have access to it.

Where it would not be practical to exclude unvaccinated people, such as on local public transport, at least a stricter 3G rule should apply. “Unvaccinated people should then have an up-to-date PCR test. A simple quick test shouldn’t be enough, ”said Montgomery. Such an extended 2G rule might be the necessary incentive to get vaccinated.

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 9, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Bruce Willis in a commercial without reproducing it

Bruce Willis in a commercial without reproducing it

August 24, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan is waiting for a new government

Afghanistan is waiting for a new government

September 2, 2021
Photo of 2,000-year-old ballroom discovered in Jerusalem (photos)

2,000-year-old ballroom discovered in Jerusalem (photos)

July 30, 2021
Photo of Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,370,400 dead worldwide

Assessment of the pandemic | More than 4,370,400 dead worldwide

August 17, 2021
Back to top button