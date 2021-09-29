More than 100 dead in fighting in Ecuadorian prison

At least 100 people die in gang fights in a detention center near the economic metropolis of Guayaquil in Ecuador. President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency.

Guayaquil (AP) – The death toll in violent clashes between rival gangs in a prison in Ecuador has risen to more than 100.

52 other prisoners and two police officers were wounded in the fighting in the detention center of Guayas N1 near the economic metropolis of Guayaquil, in the west of the country, announced Wednesday the public prosecutor of the South American Republic. Previously, there had been talk of at least 30 dead. President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency for the prison system.

Guns and explosives have also been used in gang fights. The special police forces then regained control of the detention center. About 400 police officers were involved in the operation, said police chief Fausto Buenaño Buenaño. The police were shot. Firearms, knives, ammunition and drugs were seized during the operation.

In Ecuador, repeated violent clashes have taken place in prisons in recent months. A total of 21 people were killed in riots in Cotopaxi and Guayaquil prisons in July. In February, 79 people were killed in violent clashes between rival gangs in several prisons.