More than 100 dead in gang fights in Ecuador

Guayaquil (AP) – Warring gangs have wreaked havoc in a prison near the Ecuadorian economic metropolis of Guayaquil: 116 prisoners were killed in violent clashes between criminal gangs in the Guayas N1 detention center, as reported by announced Wednesday the prosecutor of the Republic of the South American country.

78 other prisoners and two police officers were injured in the fighting. It was the worst massacre in the Ecuadorian penal system to date.

“It is a tragedy that criminal gangs are going so far in the struggle for control,” prison chief Bolívar Garzón told FM Mundo radio. Several victims were reportedly beheaded. The soldiers pulled a security cordon around the detention center to secure the work of investigators and forensic experts.

Guns and explosives have also been used in gang fights. The special police forces then regained control of the detention center. About 400 police officers were involved in the operation, police chief Fausto Buenaño said. The police were shot. Firearms, knives, ammunition and drugs were seized during the operation.

Gangs manage to smuggle guns into the prison time and time again, prison director Garzón admitted. He had only been in post for a day at the time of the massacre. Correctional officers can also be involved in contraband.

The trigger would have been a birthday party

According to media reports, gang fights erupted after members of the Los Choneros gang celebrated the birthday of one of their leaders. The Los Tiguerones and Los Lobos gangs apparently understood the party as a show of power and then attacked members of the Choneros, as reported by the Primicias news portal.

In front of the Guayaquil morgue, many relatives of detainees were waiting for information. “How am I supposed to tell my daughter that they cut off her father’s head?” It is the worst death, “Nancy, 35, of the” El Universo “newspaper said. She recognized her husband’s face in a prison video. The mother said he had served a sentence of one year in prison and that he would have been released in three months.

The situation in the prison remained tense even after the fighting ended. The armed forces entered the detention center in armored vehicles. Prison authorities initially banned the delivery of food. This is to prevent outsiders from being taken hostage, Garzón said. It also weakens the prisoners and breaks the fighting spirit.

President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency for prison systems across the country for 60 days. “It is unfortunate that gangs are trying to turn prisons into a battleground for their power struggles,” the head of state said at a press conference.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights condemned the bloodshed in Guayaquil prison. “We remind you that states have the duty to guarantee the right to life and physical integrity of detainees,” he said in a statement. “We call on Ecuador to strengthen prison security measures and end criminal activity.

In Ecuador, repeated violent clashes have taken place in prisons in recent months. A total of 21 people were killed in riots in Cotopaxi and Guayaquil prisons in July. In February, 79 people were killed in violent clashes between rival gangs in several prisons.

In Latin America, many prisons are controlled by gangs. Often, the security forces only make sure that prisoners stay in the detention center. Inside the walls, the prisoners are largely on their own. Many imprisoned gang leaders control the affairs of their criminal organizations from prison.