More than 1000 corona patients in intensive care units | Free press

The winter months are still far away, but the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has already passed 1,000 – last year it only happened in October.

Berlin (dpa) – The number of Covid 19 patients treated nationwide in intensive care units rose to more than 1,000 for the first time during the fourth corona wave.

In the daily report of the Divi Register on Sunday, 1,008 Covid 19 patients were reported in intensive care, of which 485 had to be ventilated. More recently, a value of over 1000 was recorded in the daily report for June 18 (1011). The low before wave four broke was 354 in the July 22 report, and occupancy has increased again since then.

On August 29, the number was only 241 (134 broken down), it was not until the end of October that it rose to more than 1,000 during the second wave. Unlike the previous year, seniors are no longer the first to be affected: nearly one in ten Covid 19 patients currently in intensive care is between 30 and 39 years old, according to data from the Divi register, and nearly one in ten out of five. 40 to 49 years old (status 26.08., Updated every Thursday). The 50-59 year olds represent a quarter of patients, the 60-69 year olds a full fifth. Unvaccinated people are mainly affected by severe disease and death.

The proportion of Covid 19 patients in the total number of intensive care beds is currently particularly high in North Rhine-Westphalia (6.4%) and Saarland (5.3%). Even if the seven-day incidence of new infections did not increase or even decrease in the coming days, the number of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care units would initially continue to increase. The incidence of infection always results in a delay in occupancy of the clinic, as usually about 10 days elapse between infection and admission.

The Divi-Register is managed by the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine in collaboration with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The peak value of the number of Covid-19 patients registered in the intensive care unit was a good 5,700 in early January during the second corona wave in Germany.

According to the German Hospital Association (DKG), around 5,000 cases nationwide are considered the load limit for clinics, with operations that can already be planned being postponed. However, there are currently very large differences in the rate of infection in different federal states and regions. A regional view of the characteristic values ​​of the infection process and the occupation of the clinic will therefore be decisive for the corona measurements.

The incidence of new infections over seven days has been increasing for weeks, but over the past few days it has sometimes not been as high as before. According to the RKI on Sunday it was 74.1 – the day before it was 72.1, a week ago it was 54.5. German health authorities reported 8,416 new corona infections and 12 RKI deaths in one day.