More than 500 migrants disembark in Lampedusa

This year, more than 1,000 people died on their way to Europe across the Mediterranean. An old fishing boat can now make the crossing.

Rome (AP) – More than 500 migrants, including children and women, arrived on Monday evening on an old fishing boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa. The people were believed to have come from Morocco, Syria, Bangladesh and Egypt, the Ansa news agency and local media report.

The 15-meter-long ship, which was intercepted by customs police seven kilometers from the island and escorted to the port, is said to have left Libya. Earlier, 119 people had already arrived on Monday aboard five ships on the island.

Migrants and refugees who come from Tunisia or Libya often go to Lampedusa to join the European Union. According to UN figures, around 1,100 migrants died in the central Mediterranean from January to early September 2021, more than twice as many as in the same period of the previous year.

