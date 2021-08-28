More than 60 percent in Germany fully vaccinated | Free press

More and more people in Germany are getting vaccinated against the corona virus. Today, the number of people fully vaccinated has exceeded 60 percent.

Berlin (dpa) – More than 60% of Germans are fully vaccinated against the corona virus.

The second injection, which is usually needed for this, has now received a good 50 million people (60.1%), as announced by the Federal Ministry of Health. Almost 65 percent (54 million) are vaccinated at least once. As of Friday, 213,092 doses of vaccine were reportedly administered.

In Bremen, 74.7% already have at least one vaccination, 70.2% are fully vaccinated there. In Saxony, on the other hand, only 54.8% have at least one vaccination, 51.4% are fully vaccinated there.

“Each vaccination helps us get through autumn and winter together safely,” Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wrote on Twitter.