More than 700 migrants disembark in Lampedusa

This year, more than 1,000 people died on their way to Europe across the Mediterranean. An old fishing boat can now make the crossing.

Lampedusa (AP) – More than 700 migrants, including children and women, arrived on Tuesday evening aboard several boats on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa.

686 people crammed into an old fishing boat reached the island, where they were able to disembark. This was reported by the Ansa and Adnkronos news agencies as well as the local media. Five people who came from Libya with the old rusty cutter were taken to a clinic because of their medical condition.

Shortly after, the Coast Guard discovered four other much smaller boats with 67 migrants. Another boat with around 50 migrants arrived in the morning. They were all taken to a first reception center, which is in fact only designed for around 250 people. Along with the new arrivals, there were more than 1,000 migrants. The Interior Ministry in Rome said it would send a quarantine ship to the island to relieve her.

Hundreds of dead in the Mediterranean

Smaller boats with migrants arrive regularly in Lampedusa. A ship with so many people has not reached the island for a long time. Authorities said the boat left the Libyan coastal town of Zuwara, about 290 kilometers away. A few kilometers from Lampedusa, he was intercepted by customs police and escorted to the port. The migrants are said to originate from Morocco, Syria, Bangladesh and Egypt.

Migrants and refugees who come from Tunisia or Libya often head to Lampedusa for the EU. According to UN figures, around 1,100 migrants died in the central Mediterranean from January to early September 2021, more than twice as many as in the same period of the previous year.