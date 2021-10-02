More than 700,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States

It was not until June that the United States surpassed the 600,000 corona death mark. Since then 100,000 more have been added – more than 1,000 people are losing the fight against the virus every day.

Washington (AP) – Since the start of the pandemic, more than 700,000 people in the United States have died after being infected with the corona virus. This came out Friday evening (local time) from data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in the US city of Baltimore.

By mid-June, the number of deaths in the United States had crossed the 600,000 mark. The country has recently been severely affected by the Delta variant, particularly in the southern states of the United States. Currently, the number of cases is slowly declining again.

The vaccination campaign has got off to a good start in the United States, but is progressing slowly. So far, 55.7% of the estimated 330 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated. US President Joe Biden recently imposed an extended vaccination requirement for employees. In the United States, more than a thousand people currently die from a corona infection every day. However, this number has now also decreased again.

JHU’s website is regularly updated with incoming data and shows a level higher than official CDC figures. In some cases, however, the numbers have recently been revised downwards.

In the capital Washington, a temporary art installation by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg on the National Mall commemorates deaths from the coronavirus since mid-September. There, not far from the White House, hundreds of thousands of small white flags fly in memory of the victims.