More than four million people infected with corona – incidence at 83.1

Berlin (dpa) – Since the start of the corona pandemic, more than four million people in Germany have been found to be infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. So far, health authorities have reported 4,005,641 infections.

This is based on data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The actual number of infections in this country is likely to be higher, as many infections go unrecognized. During the day on Saturday, offices reported 10,453 cases. A week ago, the value was 8,416 infections.

The seven-day incidence of new corona infections increased again. This was the last time at 83.1 – the day before it was 80.7, a week ago it was 74.1. This is clear from the numbers that reflect the condition of the RKI dashboard at 4:13 a.m.

The incidence of new infections has so far been the basis for many corona restrictions in the pandemic, for example under the federal emergency brake that expired in late June. In the future, other values ​​such as the number of hospitalizations will have to be taken into account more.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 population in seven days was last given by the RKI on Friday at 1.83 (previous day 1.74). A national threshold, from which the situation can be viewed critically, is not provided for the incidence of hospitalizations, among other things due to large regional differences.

The previous record was around 15.5 at Christmas time. This seven-day incidence is calculated according to RKI information based on the date of notification to the local health service. According to this, it takes about ten days on average between an infection and a hospitalization, this value therefore reflects the infection situation with a notable delay.

According to the new information, 21 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 12 dead. The RKI reported the number of those who had recovered at 3,768,400. The number of people who died with or with known Sars-CoV-2 infection rose to 92,346.