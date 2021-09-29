Morocco. EU Court Annuls Resolutions Regarding Western Sahara Dispute

In Morocco, there is an independence movement which does not recognize that Western Sahara is part of the North African state. The so-called Polisario has now won a judicial victory.

Brussels (dpa) – According to a judgment of the Court of the European Union, the EU must improve the agreement with Morocco because the “consent of the people of Western Sahara” is lacking.

As the court announced on Wednesday, the decisions in the fields of agriculture and fisheries of the EU Council of Ministers with Morocco are void. Western Sahara was a Spanish colony until 1975 and was largely annexed by Morocco after the withdrawal of the Spanish, although this was not recognized by most states.

The Polisario independence movement, which controls part of the area, lodged a complaint against the decisions in 2019. The Algerian-backed group has long sought to withdraw Morocco from Western Sahara.

The decisions of the EU and Morocco concerned the modification of an agreement on the importation of agricultural products from Morocco into the European Union and the modification of a fisheries agreement. According to the court, the plan was to include the waters bordering Western Sahara within the scope of the agreement.

The court specified that the Polisario could act within the meaning of international law, since “the role and representativeness of the complainant are suitable for giving her the right to take legal action before the courts of the Union”. The Western Sahara Resource Watch organization called the judgment “a significant victory for the people of Western Sahara”.

Some parts of the rulings should therefore be maintained for a certain period of time in order to maintain legal certainty with regard to international obligations. The decision could worsen the EU’s relations with Morocco. Morocco recently opened its border with the Spanish North African enclave Ceuta for migrants from Africa, triggering a mass exodus.

The Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) welcomed the judgment of the European Court. “Western Sahara is not just a part of Morocco which the government in Rabat can dispose of freely,” said STP consultant Nadja Grossenbacher. “By importing products from Western Sahara under the Moroccan flag, the EU is complicit in the continued violation of international law. The only conceivable way would now be to implement the Sahrawi referendum on their territory, which has been sought after for decades.